Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.82.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

TSE ACB traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

