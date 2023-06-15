Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Stake Lifted by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 157,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 757.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 15.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 318,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATAK stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

