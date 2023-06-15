Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.27. 1,696,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,888. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Autoliv by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

