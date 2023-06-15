Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Shares Down 4.5%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 47,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 14,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $23.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.00.
Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.82%.
Institutional Trading of Autoscope Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.
About Autoscope Technologies
Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications, and solutions. Which offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. It operates through two segments: Intersection & Highway. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
