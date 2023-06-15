Auxier Asset Management Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

