Auxier Asset Management Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $3,103,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,533,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,883,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $768,108,000 after purchasing an additional 185,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.