Auxier Asset Management Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

VLO opened at $111.83 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

