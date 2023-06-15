Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in May

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 1,195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,913,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CBWTF stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 105.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

