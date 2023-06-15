Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in May

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avant Brands Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVTBF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.14. Avant Brands has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.26.
About Avant Brands
