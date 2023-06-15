Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in May

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVTBF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.14. Avant Brands has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.26.

Get Avant Brands alerts:

About Avant Brands

(Get Rating)

Read More

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.