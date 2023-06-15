Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 317,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.