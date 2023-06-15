Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Avinger Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

