Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

EW stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

