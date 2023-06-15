Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

