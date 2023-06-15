Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.77. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

