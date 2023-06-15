Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $9.90 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,736,000 after purchasing an additional 392,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

