Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,567 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $835,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

