B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,374 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,525. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

