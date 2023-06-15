B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 21,616 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,186,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,777,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $231.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

