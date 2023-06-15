B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,290 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $402.95. The company had a trading volume of 215,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

