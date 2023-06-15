B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,264 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.2 %

LLY stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $453.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,495. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $456.58. The stock has a market cap of $430.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.