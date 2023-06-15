B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,841 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.45. 879,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,732. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

