B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 323,187 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,187 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $43,476,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STEW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

