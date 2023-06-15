B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,535,000 after buying an additional 73,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,481,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $226.74. 39,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,385. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.90 and its 200 day moving average is $214.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

