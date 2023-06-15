Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after buying an additional 75,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,280,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

