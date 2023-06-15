Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Down 3.6%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 60,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 327,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 833,636 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Bally’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after buying an additional 66,840 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in Bally’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 930,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 693,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 261,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bally’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.