BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the May 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS BDORY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 963,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,226. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

