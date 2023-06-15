Bank of America Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $95.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $94.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

