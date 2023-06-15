Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 727 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,998 shares of company stock worth $8,980,844. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $220.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

