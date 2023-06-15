Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $447.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.