Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $802,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Up 3.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.84 and its 200-day moving average is $157.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.