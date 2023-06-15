Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $491.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.