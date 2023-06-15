Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,368 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,903,000 after buying an additional 3,684,635 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 670,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,521,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,517,000 after purchasing an additional 453,905 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

