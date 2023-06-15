Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,863,000 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the May 15th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKIMF remained flat at $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

