Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,863,000 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the May 15th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bankinter Price Performance
BKIMF remained flat at $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.
About Bankinter
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bankinter (BKIMF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.