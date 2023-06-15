Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director Buys $30,528.59 in Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 74,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.02. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. Banner had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 54,173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Banner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Banner by 4.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 59,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Stories

