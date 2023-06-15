Barclays Raises Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BRZE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.74. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

