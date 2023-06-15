Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.40

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 83288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

