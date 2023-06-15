Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.8 %

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,959,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,694,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.