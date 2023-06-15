Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares in the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ITA stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 429,686 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.12.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.