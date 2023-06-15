Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.81

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 3619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
