Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.81

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 3619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $2,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

