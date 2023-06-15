Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0499 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $266.10 million and $4.57 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.23 or 0.06589512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00034381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,574,437 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,974,437 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

