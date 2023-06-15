Beldex (BDX) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $278.85 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.46 or 0.06574632 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00044962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00034257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,588,007 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,988,013 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.