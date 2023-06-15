Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Up 44.3% in May

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Laidlaw cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $5,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,719. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLPH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

