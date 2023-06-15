Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.13. 69,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

