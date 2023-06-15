Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 553 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 167.9% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,430,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,324,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $811.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.