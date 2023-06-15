Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,839,000 after acquiring an additional 332,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Centene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after acquiring an additional 179,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.89. 680,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

