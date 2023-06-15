Bensler LLC Acquires 1,924 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after buying an additional 392,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

