Bensler LLC Buys 30,605 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bensler LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 7,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 383,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 189,817 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $86.34 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 over the last 90 days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

