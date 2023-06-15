Bensler LLC Buys 4,009 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bensler LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

