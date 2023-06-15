Bensler LLC Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bensler LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $486.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.46 and a 200 day moving average of $452.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $487.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

