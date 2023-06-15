Bensler LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

